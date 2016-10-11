NYSC offers free medical service in Gombe

THE National Youth Service Corp (NYSC) has flagged-off Health Initiative for Rural Dwellers for free medical services in Kwami local Government Area of in Gombe State.

Speaking during the occasion on Tuesday, Alhaji Ahmed Ikaka, the State Coordinator NYSC, said that the programme was to provide health intervention services and to improve the general wellbeing of the people.

“The idea of the Health Initiative for Rural Dwellers was conceived and will be sustained to ensure that health intervention reaches the 774 Local Government Areas in the country through the NYSC medical team,” he said.

He called on the corps medical personnel to give the exercise maximum attention it deserves to boost healthcare delivery to rural dwellers.

Brig.-Gen. Zakari Kazaure, the Director-General of NYSC, commended all the officers and stakeholders across the nation for their unflinching effort toward the success of the initiative.

Kazaure represented by Mrs Esther Kadiri, Assistant Director, Community Development Services (CDS), said in the past 43 years the NYSC has not relented in improving the lives of host communities.

He said the health outreach is designed to address the health challenges of people in the rural communities.

Mr Daniel Musa, the state Chairman of NYSC Governing Council and the state Head of Service, said that the initiative would go a long way in complementing the state government efforts toward providing accessible healthcare delivery to the poor and helpless in rural areas.

Musa, who was represented by Mr Eranus Mamman, the Director, General Services, urged the Kwami community to embrace the medical outreach for free medication.

He further called on the people in the community to cooperate with the medical team for a successful treatment.

The Chairman of Kwami Local Government Council, Alhaji Babayo Abubakar, lauded the initiative of the NYSC for providing free medical treatment to people in the area.

He said that the initiative was timely and called on the medical team to feel at home and discharge their duties successful.

Besides, he called on the people to ensure they visited them for free medication and advises.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the same exercise was conducted last year at Chilo Community of Akko Local Government Area of the state.