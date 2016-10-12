_ap_ufes{"success":true,"siteUrl":"tribuneonlineng.com","urls":{"Home":"http://tribuneonlineng.com","Category":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/category/a-healthy-heart/","Archive":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/2016/10/","Post":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/protest-rocks-nass-unpaid-n1-5bn-legislative-aides-salaries-allowances/","Page":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/disclamer/","Attachment":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/?attachment_id=31758","Nav_menu_item":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/30608/"}}_ap_ufee
October 12, 2016 Top News

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), accredited 1,344 out of 4,800 graduands of the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, recommended for the  2016 ‘Batch B’ of the service, an official of the institution has said.

The official, Dr Babaiide Afolabi, Vice Dean, Division of Student Affairs, stated this on Wednesday in Ile-Ife in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Afobabi said:”May be it was as a result of inadequate resources for the programme that caused the reduction in their intake for the programme.’’

He expressed dismay over the situation, saying that the remaining 3, 500 graduands would have to wait for another batch before they could serve their father land.

Afolabi, however, advised those not immediately mobilised to engage in entrepreneurship programme pending the time they will be called for service.

According to him,“ we all know that no knowledge is lost.’’

