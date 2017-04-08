Trending Now

NYSC: 12 corps members to repeat service in Kano

April 8, 2017 Latest News

Alhaji Ladan Baba, the Coordinator of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Kano State, says 12 corps members will repeat the service year for absconding from their places of primary assignment for three months.

He made this known on Friday while presenting the 2016 State Honours Award to outstanding corps members in the state.

Baba, who said that many corps members absconded from their duties without taking  permission from appropriate authorities, added that 28 others would perform different punishments for committing different offences during the period.

He added that five others got warning letters.

The coordinator said 15 corps members excelled during the year by discharging their responsibilities diligently at their places of primary assignment.

He explained that five of those who performed well were in the 2016 Stream I, while 10 were in the 2016 Stream II batch.

According to him, the honoured corps members demonstrated patriotism, selflessness, dedication and commitment during the service year in Kano.

Alhaji Ado Abba, the Chairman, NYSC Governing Board in Kano State, commended the efforts of coordinator “for bringing positive changes to the scheme within your  short stay in the state.”

He urged corps members to be good ambassadors wherever they found themselves in future.

The Chairman also urged them to use the skills they acquired during the service year for the improvement of the country.

One of the honoured corps member, Miss Dorcas Awoluwa, expressed delight over  the award and urged serving members to do their best at all times.

A total of 1,347 completed the mandatory one year service in Kano State.

