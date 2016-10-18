NUP commends payment of 12 months arrears to civilian pensioners

The Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP), has commended the Federal Government especially President Muhammadu Buhari for the payment of 12 months pension arrears owed the civilian pensioners.

Out of the 30 months pension arrears owed the pensioners, the Federal Government has paid 12 months arrears of 33 per cent pension increase to civilian pensioners. It has also paid the remaining 30 months arrears to all the para-military pensioners comprising, Customs, Immigration and Prisons service.

However, in what the NUP described as a grave and great injustice, the Federal Government paid only three months to the Nigeria Police pensioners, out of the 30 months.

“The Nigeria Union of Pensioners wishes to express her profound gratitude to the Federal Government for the payment of 12 months arrears of 33 per cent pension increase to the civilian pensioners in Nigeria.

“Equally, we are very appreciative of payment of 30 months arrears of same to the entire para-military pensioners of our union comprising, Customs, Immigration and Prisons service.

“We are not unmindful of the current economic situation of the country especially this season of economic recession, President Muhammadu Buhari has really shown his great love for pensioners,” the NUP said in a statement signed by its president, Dr Abel Afolayan and the General Secretary, Elder Actor Zal.

The union, however, demanded for the immediate payment of the remaining 18 months pension arrears to the civilian pensioners, since both para-military and Nigeria military pensioners have got all the entire 42 pension arrears owed them.

The union, however, regretted that the Nigeria Police pensioners got only three months and called on President Buhari to correct the injustice done to the police pensioners immediately.

The statement read in part: “However, we want to appeal to the Federal Government in the same vein to kindly ensure speedy payment of the 18 months balance of this arrears to the civilian pensioners.

“Equally, we were surprise that as the civilian pensioners collected 24 months, para-military got the entire 42 months arrears and the Nigerian military pensioners got 42 months. It is surprising that the Nigeria Police pensioners got only three months. How on earth can someone explain this grave injustice done to the police pensioners? This is highly unexplainable.

“We appeal to Mr President, to please use his love for all and good offices to address this great injustice being done to the members of the Nigeria Police pensioners who have used their youthful period to serve the nation.”