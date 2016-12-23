NUC approves Law for Elizade University

_ap_ufes{"success":true,"siteUrl":"tribuneonlineng.com","urls":{"Home":"http://tribuneonlineng.com","Category":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/category/a-healthy-heart/","Archive":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/2016/12/","Post":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/poverty-unemployment-reasons-igbo-youths-restiveness-obj/","Page":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/newsletter-signup/","Attachment":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/tribunemen-shone-nmma-2016/award17/","Nav_menu_item":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/43822/"}}_ap_ufee
December 23, 2016 Laolu Harolds Education, Latest News

Founder, Elizade University, Chief Michael Ade-Ojo (right) inaugurating the new governing council of the university. With him (from left) are the registrar, Mr Omololu Adegbenro; the vice chancellor, Professor Kunle Oloyede, and the pro-chancellor and chairman of council, Mr. Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede.

The National Universities Commission (NUC) has given approval to Elizade University, Ilara-Mokin, Ondo State to commence a degree programme in Law.

According to information made available to Nigerian Tribune by the registrar of the university, Mr Omololu Adegbenro, the approval was conveyed through a letter signed by the commission’s Director of Academic Standards, Dr. G. B. Kumo, and dated 22nd December, 2016.

This followed the resource evaluation visit to the university carried out recently by panels of experts to assess the human and material resources available in the university for the establishment of the programme.

The approval is with effect from the current 2016/2017 academic session.

A statement by the registrar therefore advised suitably candidates wishing to study Law to apply with immediate effect, as application for admission would close before the end of January 2017.

