ntel announces network compatibility with Samsung Galaxy S7, S7 Edge

Nigeria’s most advanced 4G/LTE broadband operator has announced its network’s compatibility with two high-quality devices, the Samsung Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge from the world’s leading smartphone manufacturer.

According to ntel, following months of compatibility tests, its network is now compatible with Samsung Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge making it possible for owners and users of the devices to call and browse at superfast speeds on the ntel network. With this feat, ntel becomes the first 4G/LTE provider in Africa to achieve device and network compatibility that will enable VoLTE capable calls,

ntel’s network supports crystal-clear HD Voice calling (VoLTE), as well as key LTE-Advanced features: Carrier Aggregation (CA); and Multiple In, Multiple Out (MIMO) Antennae technology. These features combine to enable downlink data speeds of up to 230Megabits per second and are both supported on Samsung Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge devices.

A statement signed by the Chief Executive Officer of ntel, Mr Kamar Abass said: “Samsung is the leader in the Nigerian smart phone market and news of the Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge compatibility with our 4G/LTE Advanced network is fantastic news for our customers who have been eagerly waiting to use their high-end Samsung devices on our network.

“As Nigeria’s first pure-play 4G/LTE-Advanced network, ntel is committed to ensuring its customers have the widest possible range of devices to choose from,” he said.

The Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge devices are top of the range devices from Samsung with enhanced design, high-quality cameras, water resistance, wireless charging, and connectivity to an unparalleled galaxy of services, products and experiences.

On his part, Mr Emmanouil Revmatas, Director & Business Leader, Information Technology and Mobile, Samsung Electronics West Africa, expressed delight at the partnership with ntel while adding that Samsung will continue to defy boundaries of engineering to perfect the user experience through innovative designs and envelope-pushing solutions as exemplified by the Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge.

“Samsung is very particular about its customers’ mobile experience and committed to ensuring that users get the best of their mobile devices. The S7 and S7 Edge smartphones were designed to usher consumers into a whole new galaxy with impeccable features. We have further cemented our brand’s promise with this partnership that allows users make calls and browse at super fast speeds without interruption. This is definitely a great value added experience,” Revmatas said.

With a sleek, curved-glass back and slim ergonomic body, the Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 edge are easy to hold in one hand and fit in one’ss pocket or purse.