NTDC poised to redefine tourism sector —Eboka

The acting Director General of the Nigeria Tourism Development Corporation (NTDC) Sir B.C Eboka has commended the efforts of The Rapok Production Ventures, owned by Professor Osmond Onyeka which sought collaboration with the Corporation on its book launch titled “Redefining Tourism in Nigeria; The Real Issues and Challenges” and has pledged the corporation’s support for the launching of the Tourism.

The NTDC boss who made this assertion during a courtesy visit paid on him by the Rapok Ventures in Abuja led by Professor Onyeka said that the Corporation was ready to assist any private sector that is willing to partner with the corporation in the area of tourism development with the aim of diversifying the economy of Nigeria and reducing the total dependence on oil revenue.

“I look at the book as going places; NTDC will do everything possible to ensure that the book will be a success story. We at NTDC are working hard to make sure that the tourism industry takes over from the oil industry as major revenue earner for the nation” he said.

The author, Professor Onyeka explained that the book would play a significant role in path finding the road to tourism success for Nigeria.

He said, “The book would go a long way to educate the youth on the potentials of tourism which hopefully would take the sector to a greater level in the next five years, if embraced”.

He further said that the book would be presented to the public on February 14 2017 emphasising that there would be mass production of the book which would be sold at a very cheap rate or donating it free to people and children “who are the prime target”.

In his response, The Acting Director General reiterated that the Corporation would do everything within its power to ensure that the presentation and launching of the book record a huge

Sir Eboka immediately set up a committee comprising the Management staff of the corporation to liaise with the Rapok Ventures in working out the modalities and logistics for the successful launching of the book.

He assured that “the Corporation will ensure that the stakeholders are aware of this development and the existence of this book.”