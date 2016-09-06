NSE moves 176.77m shares worth N1.89bn

NAN also reported that this was against the 195.02 million shares worth N1•57 billion traded in 3,221 deals on Monday.

The Financial Service Sector remained the toast of investors as UBA emerged the most traded in volume terms, accounting for 49.91 million shares valued at N322.13 million.

FBN Holding came second with a total of 31.64 million shares worth N50.27 million, while GTBank sold 28.84 million shares valued at N416.14 million.

Access Bank trailed with 19.92 million shares worth N99.53 million and investors staked N278.40 million on 12.07 million shares of Diamond Bank.

The market indicators closed lower, depreciating by 0.73 per cent due to price loss recorded by some highly capitalised equities.

Market capitalisation lost N70 billion or 0.73 per cent to close at N9.45 trillion, compared with N9.517 trillion recorded on Monday.

Similarly, the All-Share Index which opened at 27,707.12 depreciated by 203.31 points or 0.73 per cent to close at 27,503.81.

Forte Oil topped the losers’ chart, dropping by N5 to close at N172 per share.

Dangote Cement trailed with a loss of N2 to close at N173, while Total Oil shed 9k to close at N241 per share.

Cadbury also lost 6k to close at N14 and Zenith Bank dropped 35k to close at N14.6 per share.

Conversely, UACN led the gainers’ table, growing by N1 to close at N21.5 per share.

Guinness followed with a gain of N95.97 to close at N95.5, while NASCON gained N8.1 to close at N8.01 per share.

Eterna and Dangote Cement appreciated by 0.06k each to close at N2.18 and N6.56 per share respectively.