NSE indices opens week with 0.32% growth, as Caverton, Union Bank, Wapco lead gainers

The Nigerian Equities market started off the week on a positive note, having recorded a growth of 0.32 percent in the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) All-Share Index (ASI) to close at 27,925.00 points on Monday. Investors thus gained N30.8 billion as market capitalization closed at N9.591 trillion in contrast to N67.6 billion lost on Friday when market capitalization closed at N9.561 trillion.

Overall sentiment however remained negative as market breadth closed with 17 gainers to 23 losers. Caverton Plc topped the day’s 17 equity advancers following a gain of 8.96 percent or 6 kobo to close at 73 kobo per share, Union Bank of Nigeria Plc (UBN) followed with an appreciation of 5 percent or 24 kobo to close at N5.04 per share, WAPCO Plc likewise grew by 3.81 percent or N1.80 to close at N49 per share, AG Leventis Plc came fourth with an increase of 3.33 percent or 3 kobo to close at 93 kobo per share and Transnationwide Express Plc gained 2.94 percent or 3 kobo to close at N1.05 per share.

On the other hand, Guinness Nigeria Plc topped the losers chart having lost 9.75 percent or N8.62 to close at N79.83 per share, Diamond Bank Plc dropped 5.51 percent or 7 kobo to close at N1.20 per share, Cement Company of Northern Nigeria Plc also depreciated by 5 percent or 30 kobo to close at N5.70 per share.

Africa Prudential Registrars Plc came fourth on the losers list having shed 4.95 percent or 14 kobo of its share price to close at N2.69 per share, while Vitafoam Plc depreciated 4.68 percent or 13 kobo to close at N2.65 per share.

Market activity as measured by Volume and Value traded in 3,045 deals, settled at 171.5 million units and N1.7 billion respectively compared to 200.8 million units and N921.6 million traded previously.

Trading in the Top Three equities were Zenith Bank Plc with the sale of 27.8 million shares worth N402.2 million. Guaranty Trust Bank Plc came second following the sale of 27.8 million units of shares valued at N662.5 million and FCMB Plc sold 16.7 million units worth N19.5 million.