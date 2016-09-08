NSE ASI up 0.19%

The Nigerian equities market continued on a positive note today after rebounding by 0.07% on Wednesday. The Nigerian Stock Exchange All Share Index (NSE ASI) thus appreciated by 0.19 percent to close at 27,574.09 basis points compared to 0.07 percent gained on Wednesday to close at 27,522.62 basis points.

Investors gained N17.7 billion as Market Capitalisation closed at N9.472 trillion compared to N6.5 billion gained previously when Market Capitalisation closed at N9.454 trillion. Year to Date losses stands at -3.73 percent.

Investors’ sentiment turned positive as market breadth settled at 23 gainers against 11 losers.

Topping the gainers chart for the day were Conoil Plc on account of an impressive 2015 financial year result released today, announcing a 300 kobo dividend declared to investors.