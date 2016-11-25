NSCDC parades fake army officer, others in Kwara

The Kwara State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has arrested a 48-year-old man, Issa (surname withheld) for allegedly parading himself as an army officer to defraud job seekers.

The suspect was paraded alongside three others – Muhammed, Zainab and Ajanaku (surnames withheld).

Parading the suspects, the state Commandant of the NSCDC, Mr Ideba Pedro, said Muhammed and Zainab were arrested along Ose area of Ilorin, for human trafficking.

Ajanaku was also arrested by the command for allegedly kidnapping a young lady and locking her up in his private apartment.

Mr Pedro explained that at different locations, Issa deceived his victims, claiming that he was an army, immigration or Customs officer, in order to defraud them.

The Commandant also said that Issa had defrauded many people from Moro, Edu, Kaiama and Patigi local government areas of the state.

Some of the documents recovered from him included fake Nigeria Navy appointment letters, fake NNPC confirmation letters, among others.

Mr Pedro also said that the state command of the NSCDC would do all in its power to ensure that the state remained peaceful and free from criminal activities.

He, however, called for more support and cooperation from all the people of the state, saying that security must be everybody business.

He said the suspects would be charged to court as soon as the command concluded its investigation.