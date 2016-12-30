NSCDC launches manhunt for suspected herdsman in Kwara

The Kwara State command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has launched a manhunt for a suspected Fulani herdsman who attacked a potato farmer with machete at Olupe community near Odo Ode in Asa Local Government Area of the state.

According to a competent source among the corps operations in the area, the incident occurred Friday afternoon on the farm of the victim.

It was gathered that the suspected Fulani herdsman had moved his cows into the farm of the victim, while the cows reportedly destroyed such cash crops as potatoes, among others.

The victim, whose name was given as Kehinde Ayinla, aged 40,had challenged the herdsman, asking him to lead his cows out of his farm.

Instead, it was gathered that the herdsman picked up a quarrel with the potato farmer, macheted him, leaving him bleeding and absconded.

Speaking with Nigerian Tribune, the local government head officer of the NSCDC, Ajadi Olomowewe, who confirmed the development, said that the incident happened at Olupe town near Odo-Ode in Asa.

“The Bororo man reared his cows into the potato farmer’s farm, destroyed his potatoes and when challenged by the farmer, the Bororo man matcheted him and ran away.

“The case was reported to us; we took the man to hospital and Sarki Fulani in Afon community and promised to foot the medical bill. We are still looking for the attacker,” he said.