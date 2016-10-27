_ap_ufes{"success":true,"siteUrl":"tribuneonlineng.com","urls":{"Home":"http://tribuneonlineng.com","Category":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/category/a-healthy-heart/","Archive":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/2016/10/","Post":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/nigerias-port-concessionaires-unserious-operators-senate-committee/","Page":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/disclamer/","Attachment":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/rivers-50-celebration-liberation-wike/wike-1/","Nav_menu_item":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/35574/"}}_ap_ufee
NSCDC alerts public to fake recruitment

October 27, 2016 Latest News

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Benue has alerted the public to the existence of employment racket within the command.

The NSCDC Commandant, Mr Shuaibu Jibrin, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in Makurdi, on Thursday, that the racket had been collecting money from applicants in the guise of offering them employment into the organisation.

Jibrin, however, assured that its searchlights had been beamed on the perpetrators, while explaining that all recruitment exercises by the organisation “are properly advertised through the mass media.”

“Currently, the NSCDC is not carrying out any recruitment, the NSCDC recruits, based on certain criteria and merit, is always advertised through the mass media.”

He said applicants had never been charged during NSCDC’s recruitment exercises, and assured that those behind the syndicate would soon be apprehended and brought to justice.

He also expressed regrets about the frequent vandalism of public utilities, especially pipelines and cables by unpatriotic citizens.

 

