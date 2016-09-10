NRC suspends Abuja-Kaduna train service for 2 days

logo

September 10, 2016

The Nigerian Railways Corporation (NRC) will suspend its passenger train service from Abuja to Kaduna on Monday and Tuesday because of the Eid el-Kabir public holidays.

Alhaji Yakub Mahmood, the Deputy Director, Public Relations of the NRC, made this known in Lagos State on Saturday.

Mahmood said the period would also be used to carry out comprehensive maintenance of the train.

He assured passengers that the Abuja-Kaduna train service would resume on Wednesday.

“The corporation highly regrets any inconvenience this may cause our esteemed passengers,” he said.

The Abuja-Kaduna passengers train inaugurated by President Muhammadu Buhari moves from Idu in Abuja to Rigasa in Kaduna.

