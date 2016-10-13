NPA to introduce tenancy for agencies at ports

As part of measures to generate additional revenue, the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) is considering renting out all spaces hitherto occupied by Government and private agencies at the nation’s seaports.

NPA’s Executive Director in charge of Marine and Operations, Dr Sokonte Davies who gave this indication in Lagos explained that as the Port area is a commercial entity, “all tenants should be ready to pay for rent at the rate to be determined by the Management of NPA.”

The Executive Director, according to a statement issued by General Manager, Public Affairs, Chief Michael Ajayi spoke while on familiarization tour of locations in Lagos Ports Complex (LPC).

He explained that the payment for the rent, as it concerns government agencies, would only apply to those who have budgetary provision for such rents in the Ports.

He implored operators within the Port to improve the sanitary conditions at their operational areas, whilst assuring that the Management of the Organization would provide them with requisite enabling environment towards ensuring efficient operation at the Port to make their working condition conducive.

He assured operators within Lagos Pilotage district that the Management of NPA would strive to meet the needs of Shipping Companies and Terminal Operators within the Pilotage district but urged them to fulfil their financial obligation to the Organisation assiduously.

Dr Sokonte Davies, during the tour inspected the Control Tower, the Fire Station and general environs of the Port. He said the environmental sanitation of the complex should be maintained at all times.

He directed that the newly posted men from the Port Police Command who are living in some containers within the premises of the Port should vacate the area before the end of the month, insisting that the area is not supposed to be a residential area.