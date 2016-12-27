Why we are not asking for the creation of Yewa State —Oba Olugbenle, Olu of Ilaro

The Olu of Ilaro and paramount ruler of Yewa Kingdom, Oba Kehinde Olugbenle is the current chairman of Ogun State Council of Obas. Since he ascended the throne in 2012, he has maintained a clear perspective on the improvement of the quality of lives of his subjects. He was a member of the constitutional confab where he made meaningful contributions. In this interview by TAYO GESINDE and TUNDE BUSARI, the monarch speaks on his life at 50, the challenges of governance, among other issues.

A few people reach 50 with little to show. What is your story?

It has been a journey with all the characteristics of a natural transition from childhood through adulthood and to the throne. My twin brother, Taiwo and I started life like every other young boys. We passed through phases of life as I have earlier said. For instance, I attended three secondary schools: Anglican Grammar School, Ilaro; Eko Boys High School and New State High School. This was due to reasons beyond my control but eventually we made our parents proud in our respective professions. Let me say much water has passed under the bridge but we give glory to God for his protection over us.

You were a successful estate surveyor and valuer before ascending the throne. Have you been able to maintain that profession?

Since I came here in 2012, it is a different ball game. The difference is obvious. I am no more the private person you mentioned. Things have changed. Then it was very easy for me to set up a parish wherever I reside because I was very passionate in bringing men up in the kingdom. Now there is no more privacy again. I cannot visit some places now as traditional ruler. I am very mindful of the significance of the stool. I am also mindful of the expectation of my people. Don’t forget that I am not the Olu of Ilaro alone but the paramount ruler of Yewa land and also current chairman of the Ogun State Council of Obas. It is an enormous responsibility. It reminds me of my first trip to the USA after coronation. My hosts picked me and said we should have a stopover. When we got to the place and I found out that it’s not a place a traditional ruler should be seen, I opted to stay inside the car. The gathering was okay, in terms of catching fun among colleagues and like minds but a traditional ruler should understand that there is limit to where he goes. Don’t forget that we are in the era of social media where news travels very fast. Somebody you don’t think may know you would just spot you at a wrong place and report it to the world. Traditional rulers need to be mindful of this and should be seen as promoter and defender of traditional institutions.

Does that mean you don’t practice again?

Where is the time to engage in full time practice again when the matter before traditional rulers on daily basis are more than enough? But I still do some specialized consultancy services. My office, Kehinde Olugbenle and Co., is still open in Abuja. When there is a brief, my opinion and advice are sought and I send my staff. I also supervise to ensure that everything is done right. Once in a while, I go out to mix with my professional colleagues. For instance, I attended Asset Management Consultant Retreat and people were happy to see me. They were motivated and encouraged having a traditional ruler in their midst.

What do you think is your driving force as a ruler?

Wisdom is the principal instrument one must pray for to steer the ship safely because you are the centre of gravity. All eyes are on you at all time and you have to be conscious of this in all you do. I wake up every day and pray for wisdom to direct the affairs of the town. It is a big shoe when you consider the fact that I came in only as the Olu of Ilaro but to find myself in the position of the first paramount ruler of Yewa land in history. The title had been approved before I came but I am the first Olu to have assumed it. I do pray for spiritual guide on where to go and where to avoid, what to say and what not to say. A king just finds himself on the throne without going through any formal education where the palace and throne are taught. Even in Ipebi, we are only tutored on some basic things, not everything is taught. Without wisdom, one cannot make a good traditional ruler. Everybody needs your attention.

Is a traditional ruler’s word really binding in the contemporary dispensation?

I was at the last constitutional confab and I had the opportunity to interact with traditional rulers from different parts of the country. Although the traditional institution has been eroded, this is not saying that our people don’t know what to do in matters they know only traditional rulers are capable of resolving. There is the law court but the role of traditional institution is still there. We are the fathers of everybody because ours is not tenured.

How did you emerge the chairman of the council of obas?

The chairmanship is rotational among four of us. That is the Alake, Awujale and Akarigbo. The Akarigbo was my immediate predecessor. There is no lobby or any manipulation. The arrangement is clear. I am happy to tell you that I have learnt a lot of things going by my interaction with other traditional rulers. Leadership of traditional rulers is demanding because of the status of the people involved. But I thank God that I am doing my best to carry out my responsibility as expected of me.

You are a cleric. How do you balance pastoral duty with traditional demands?

There is no problem in striking a balance between the roles and I thank God for this. Something I must clarify is that I am not idolatrous. Granted, I am the custodian of custom and tradition. But this does not make me the one who must perform their rites at worship places. There are people in charge of those things. I am from a royal family which is different from the family where there are masquerades or other things. I cannot combine my role with that of the family of masquerades. I am not a priest, so I don’t follow them to where they worship. What I do is to regulate and moderate whatever they do, especially their festivals. I also give them money and what they require from the palace. I must also make it clear that our culture is not idolatry. It is rather our way of life, the totality of our life as a distinct ethnic group. Our culture separates us from other ethnic groups.

Since you came to the throne, which of your activities always excites you the most?

Whenever I see the level of unity we are achieving among the people of Yewa land, I am very happy. I am happy because of my passion to bring all our sons and daughters at home and in the Diaspora together under one umbrella. And I am happy that the efforts are yielding fruits now. I have travelled to Europe and the USA for this purpose. I called and met them and told them what I want. They all expressed their interest. I told them to form groups in their respective locations and hold meetings. I am very sure that we shall soon achieve a big, united Yewa land.

Are you fulfilled?

I can say with confidence that I am fulfilled. At 50, God has been kind to me. I have my family; I have my career; I built my house and here I am as the Olu of Ilaro and the paramount ruler of Yewa land. I cannot ask for more. Attaining the 50, in itself, is a fulfillment, especially when I remember those we started together but are dead now. Am I better than them? No. That is God’s design. So, I am good and thankful to God.

Can you share your vision for the next 10 years?

All I want is the unity of Yewa land. I want Yewa land to become more united so that we can get to where we are supposed to be in terms of development. God has been merciful to us with our diversities here. We have about seven sub-ethnic groups here. This can be used to form our strength. I am very positive that in my lifetime, we shall occupy the Okemosan office of the state governor. We have paid our dues by supporting other districts and I am very sure that other districts too will like us to also take our shot there. It is achievable and we are going to achieve it at the right time. We are blessed with qualified sons and daughters who have done so well in their respective professions. We are not asking for Yewa State. We want our own turn in the government house.

Can a Yoruba Oba be a monogamist given the backdrop of the belief that he has right to take as many wives as he desires?

As far as I am concerned, polygamy is not my portion. It is out of the way because I never inherited it from my parents. Being a pastor too makes it a no-go area for me.

What would you do should some parents offer you their daughters in marriage?

I will appreciate them but politely tell them that I have so many sons who can take those ladies. I will not stop at that. I will even sponsor the weddings.