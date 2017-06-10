Northern mothers appeal to youths to sheath their swords

Women socio-cultural group in the North under the aegis of Jam’iyar Matan Arewa (JMA) has cautioned the Arewa youths to sheath their swords and embrace peaceful coexistence instead of agitating for the breakup of the country.

This was contained in a statement issued to Tribune Online on Saturday and signed by the interim President of the JMA, Pamela Sadauki.

The statement noted that, “Given the unfortunate situation that we have found ourselves today, we are hopeful that our youths will be bridge builders and patriotic towards our nation building for a peaceful coexistence and not engage in negative agitations that will put our dear nation in jeopardy.

“Our history is full of gruesome scenarios and restlessness that have brought about horrific memories and we must be able to learn from our history to avoid further violence.

“We note some of the frustrating situations arising for the agitation for the breakup, but if you go by the global trend of nation breaking up, these nations still have not found the very core of the need of peace for coexistence.

“Ours can therefore not be different; we must learn from these and come up with viable solutions to our special needs.

“We therefore call on the government to recognise these agitations and call for a stakeholder’s forum with the sincerity of purpose that would address this very unfortunate situation.

“As mothers, wives and sisters, we would sincerely like to appeal to our dear youths to sheath their swords and embrace peace so that Nigeria will continue to be great and be an example to other nations to follows.