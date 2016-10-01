Nollywood stars mourn as popular actor dies

Some Nollywood actors have expressed sadness over the death of veteran actor, Martins Njubuigbo, popularly known as Elder Maya, whose death over a liver-related ailment was announced on Saturday.

Segun Arinze, popularly known as ‘Black Arrow’ told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Abuja, that Njubuigbo was a great actor.

“He was amiable and very jovial; we will sure miss him.

“Like Shakespeare said, ‘the world is a stage’; Njubuigbo has come, done his beat and taken his exit and the curtain has fallen.

“All I can say is good night Elder Martins Njubuigbo; may God grant the family the heart to bear the loss,” Arinze said.

Another veteran actress, Mrs Rita Edochie, said he was a good artiste, “too bad that it happened.

“May God comfort the family and may his soul rest in perfect peace with the Almighty creator,” Edochie said.

Mr Babatunde Obalana, the National President of National Association of Nigerian Theatre Arts Practitioners, said the demise of the actor was unfortunate.

“He will surely be missed; may his gentle soul rest in peace. Amen.”

Mrs Chiwendu Egwu, a housewife and an ardent fan of the late actor, said he was a perfect character interpreter.

According to her, he can act any character assigned to him and that he would be greatly missed by his fans all over the world.

“We cannot ask God why it happened; we just pray for his soul to rest in peace and the family to bear the lost.”

NAN reported that the late Njubuigbo, also known as Elder Maya and Baba Jumoke, featured in blockbusters, including ‘Died Wretched,’ ‘Battle of Mussanga, among many others.