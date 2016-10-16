No unease in military over Chibok girls —Defence HQ

THE Defence Headquarters has described as unfounded and baseless, insinuation that there is disquiet in the military rank and file over last week’s release of 21 of the 217 remaining abducted Chibok girls.

A statement by acting Director of Defence Information, Brigadier General Rabe Abubakar, said the Nigerian Armed Forces was working in concert with other security agencies to conclude the war on terror.

Abubakar explained that the war on criminalities could be executed covertly or overtly, stressing that the most important thing was to achieve the objective of the anti-terror war.

The Defence spokesperson reiterated the military’s earlier position that “negotiation with terrorist or any other group rests purely on our respected political leaders.

“The military operations to rid our land of terrorists continue… The military wishes to state unequivocally that the Armed Forces will continue to work closely with our sister security agencies to achieve more feat in this direction.

“It is important to state that not all information is meant for public consumption due to processes which are purely political. More so, the ongoing military operation is making unprecedented progress with the rescue of many captives held by the terrorist.

“While the Armed Forces holds the media veritable partner, it urges the media to be mindful and clarify with the military when reporting security and defence issues bordering on sensitive national matters,” the statement said.