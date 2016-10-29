_ap_ufes{"success":true,"siteUrl":"tribuneonlineng.com","urls":{"Home":"http://tribuneonlineng.com","Category":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/category/a-healthy-heart/","Archive":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/2016/10/","Post":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/police-parade-opc-leader-22-others/","Page":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/disclamer/","Attachment":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/?attachment_id=36324","Nav_menu_item":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/35574/"}}_ap_ufee
No teeth at ten months

October 29, 2016 Dr. Wale Okediran Ask the Doctor

My son who was ten months old early this month has no teeth yet. I am worried since his two elders brothers all had their first tooth at six months.

Mrs Akande (by SMS)

 

Although the expected age for first teething is six months, some babies usually erupt their teeth much later in life. A delay in tooth eruption of up to 12 months may be of little or no importance in an otherwise healthy child. Delays often result from such local factors as a tooth in the path of eruption, insufficient space in the dental arch, or dental infection. In view of this, you have nothing to worry unless you notice any other underlying ailments in your child.

