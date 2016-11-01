No Syrian political talks in foreseeable future – Russia

RUSSIAN Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday that Russia does not expect a Syrian political process to end the conflict anytime in the foreseeable future.

He said this is because it is impossible to negotiate with certain “moderate opposition” forces.

“Militants in the northern Syrian city of Aleppo are shooting dozens of civilians every day for attempting to approach humanitarian corridors.

“Is this really an opposition with whom it is possible to negotiate?

“As a result, the prospect for the beginning of a political process and returning peace to the Syrian people is being postponed indefinitely,” Shoigu said in comments.

Russia has repeatedly demanded that moderate opposition forces backed by Middle Eastern and Western powers, including the U. S., split from organisations designated as terrorists by the UN.

Much of Aleppo is controlled by militants linked to the UN-designated terrorist group al-Qaeda.

Russia, a major ally of the Syrian government, claims it has not bombed Aleppo in about two weeks to allow civilians and moderate opposition forces to leave terrorist-held parts of the city.

In the meantime, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has vowed to conquer Aleppo.