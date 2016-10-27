_ap_ufes{"success":true,"siteUrl":"tribuneonlineng.com","urls":{"Home":"http://tribuneonlineng.com","Category":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/category/a-healthy-heart/","Archive":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/2016/10/","Post":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/nigerias-port-concessionaires-unserious-operators-senate-committee/","Page":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/disclamer/","Attachment":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/rivers-50-celebration-liberation-wike/wike-1/","Nav_menu_item":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/35574/"}}_ap_ufee
No burial in Benin until January — Benin Traditional Council

October 27, 2016 Banji Aluko - Benin City Latest News

The Benin Traditional Council (BTC) has clarified the position of the Benin Palaces over funeral activities declaring that the prohibition of funeral activities subsists until the end of the year.
The BTC clarified that the coronation of Oba Ewuare II on October 20, has not in any way lifted the ban on funeral in the seven local government area covering Benin region.
The council in a statement signed by its secretary, Frank Irabor, explained that the post-coronation ceremonies was still ongoing, with the Ekasa (spiritual) dance, and would last till December 31.
The statement added: “Consequently, prohibition of funeral activities is still in place during the period of Ekasa ‎performance.
“This information supersedes the earlier press statement made by the coronation planning committee.”
