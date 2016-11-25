NNPC to build 1,000km crude pipeline from Niger Republic to Kaduna —GMD

The Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Alhaji Maikanti Kachalla Magu, has said that work would soon commence on the construction of a crude pipeline from Agadaz in Niger Republic, to Kaduna.

He disclosed this on Friday when he paid a courtesy visit to the Kaduna State governor, Mallam Nasir El-rufai, at Sir Kashim Ibrahim Government House.

Magu disclosed that the construction of the pipeline would seek to address the fuel situation in the Northern part of the country.

According to him, the current production output in the nation’s refineries is not bad in spite of the vandalism of pipelines and militancy in the Niger Delta.

The GMD remarked that Kaduna is very strategic to the operations of KRPC as it houses the refinery, depot, retail outlets, zonal office as well as the Petroleum Institute.

“KRPC was established to serve the Northern region. So far, the company is trying its best to ensure that it meets its obligation.

“However, the major challenge facing the company is that people are now tapping water from KRPC pipelines, thus hampering the running of the company since the water used is derived from Kaduna river.

Responding, Governor El-Rufai said the nation’s refineries were safe under the watch of the new GMD because of his track record and integrity.

El-Rufai said governors were now happy with the GMD on how he has been able to turn the fortune of the corporation around.

“We are now seeing an improvement in revenue generation. We also have a president who is determined to see things done the right way”, the governor said.