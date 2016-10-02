Nnamani heads Nigeria’s electoral reforms body, as AGF inaugurates committee Tuesday

In its committed effort to ensure an electoral process that would meet the global standard and satisfy the desire of the electorates, the Federal Government will, on Tuesday, inaugurate a constitutional and electoral reforms committee to re-jig the current Act.

A statement made available to newsmen in Abuja, on Sunday, by Comrade Salihu Othman Isah, Special Adviser to the Honourable Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN) disclosed that the Committee will be inaugurated on Tuesday October 4, 2016 at the AGF’s conference room, Abuja by 11:00 a.m .

“The committee is expected to review electoral environment laws and experiences from recent elections conducted in Nigeria and make recommendations to strengthen and achieve the conduct of free and fair elections in Nigeria.

The statement urged members of the committee, which will be headed by former President of the Senate, Ken Nnamani to take note and turn up for the inauguration.