NIMASA boss suggests careful planning for good maritime security

The Director-General, Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr Dakuku Peterside, has said that good security in the maritime industry requires careful planning and strict implementation.

Peterside stated this at the closing ceremony of a five-day training programme tagged “Train the Trainers’’, facilitated by the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) and NIMASA on ISPS Code Compliance in Lagos.

He said that the agency was committed to improving the fortunes of Nigeria by creating an enabling environment for a business-friendly and secured environment for stakeholders in the industry.

The director-general said that the training was predicated on the premise that a fact -finding team was in Nigeria earlier in the year to conduct a Needs Assessment where a number of gaps were identified.

According to Peterside, this necessitated the training, with a view to addressing some of the gaps identified.

“I guess that in the course of this exercise, we have learnt that good security requires planning and stringent implementation.

“I know that in the course of this training, the seed of co-operation and collaboration between NIMASA as Designated Authority (DA) for ISPS Code Implementation in Nigeria, Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) Nigerian Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) and the Federal Ministry of Transportation has been planted.

“My expectation and desire of the leadership of these Agencies is that it will grow and blossom in a tripartite series of planned training programmes.

“This is expected to culminate with the lead auditors training, which will place you the drivers of the system at the cutting edge of professionalism in ISPS code implementation,” the director-general said.

He thanked the Minister of Transportation, Mr Rotimi Amaechi, for his support and enduring commitment to the imperatives of NIMASA’s DA status and indeed all matters pertaining to the maritime industry in Nigeria.

Peterside urged participants to bring to bear the knowledge acquired during the five-day training programme, adding that this would enhance security at the nation’s ports.