Nigeria’s Independence: Virgin Atlantic slashes fare on Lagos/London route

In its own way of rejoicing with Nigeria on the celebration of its forthcoming 56th independence anniversary, Virgin Atlantic is launching a special promotional fare for customers that want to visit family and friends within the period.

The British carrier launched fares to London from $300 which is available for purchase from now till 26 October, 2016 on the airline’s website for trips between 8 September and 10 December 2016.

Virgin Atlantic operates daily flights between Murtala Mohammed International Airport and London Heathrow Terminal 3 with youngest fleets of aircraft with a choice of upper, premium economy or economy class.

While saying the special fare is available in economy class, the management said Virgin Atlantic’s economy class aims to give maximum value for money, with a contoured, space-saving seats, maximising legroom, state of the art inflight entertainment system offering 300 hours of video on demand where passengers can watch or listen to what they want and can start, pause or rewind their chosen movie, TV show or CD. It also has a choice of three entrees with main meal, including a vegetarian option plus special pack for children.

Commenting, Adrian Bird, Country Manager Virgin Atlantic, said “Virgin Atlantic is committed in going the extra mile and creating unique travel experiences for every passenger.

“Nigeria remains an important market for Virgin Atlantic and one that we have served for 15 years. So we are celebrating Independence Day with a very special offer for our customers.”