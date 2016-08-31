Nigeria’s GDP grew by 0.82% in Q2 – NBS
NIGERIA’S real GDP grew marginally by 0.82 per cent in the second quarter of 2016 when compared with the preceding quarter, a report by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has said in a report just released.
However, when compared with the corresponding period of 2015, it declined by -2.06 per cent in real terms.
This it said, was lower by 1.70 points from the growth rate of -0.36 per cent recorded in the preceding quarter and also lowers by 4.41 per cent points from the growth rate of 2.35 per cent recorded in the corresponding quarter of 2015.
NBS said nominal GDP was N23,483,954.78 during the second quarter of 2016, which was “2.73 per cent higher than the second quarter of 2015 value of N22,859,153.01 million. This growth was lower than the rate recorded in the second quarter of 2015 by 2.44 per cent.”
