Nigeria’s earning has dropped from N300bn to N50bn —Osinbajo

Vice President , Yemi Osinbajo has said the current earning of Nigeria has dropped from the N300 bn to N50bn because of the crisis in the Niger Delta.

The vice president dropped the hint in Gusau, on Friday, after commissioning some projects as part of the 20th anniversary celebration of the creation of the state.

He maintained that the bombings of pipeline in the Niger Delta, by the militants has greatly affected the earnings of the country, saying,’ the country’s earnings has dropped from N300bn to N50 bn in recent times.

He asserted that this had partly led to the current recession facing the country, pointing out that in spite of the ugly situation in the country economic crunch will soon be over.

‘President Buhari’s main concern is to ensure that every poor Nigerian has enough money to spend. We are working assiduously to ensure that the difficulty being experienced by Nigerians now is over.

Osinbajo also said those who stole our money must account for them because they were also responsible for the current economic crisis.

Earlier, the state governor, Alh Abdulaziz Yari disclosed that his government had spent about N10bn on the provision of some of the social amenities commissioned by the vice president.

Some of the projects commissioned by the vice president included the Government Girls Arabic Seconding school, 6km Gusau road, street lights, 20 km Bungudu and 15 Maru township roads.