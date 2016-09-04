Nigerians should not be distracted by dwindling economy —Obadina

The Axis Coordinator of the Ipakodo 1 District of the Foursquare Gospel Church, Reverend Kunle Obadina, has charged Nigerians not to be distracted by the dwindling economy of the country, but remain focused on God, humble themselves and always pray.

Obadina, who was honoured during a sendoff programme organised by the Foursquare Gospel Church of Ipakodo district, Ikorodu, Lagos State, last Sunday, added that the current challenges of the nation called for fervent prayers, while he urged people to always seek the face of God for a great transformation.

He added that, “The recession is not peculiar to Nigeria, even happened in the Bible days. The Israelites who are children of God also faced similar problem in the wilderness. It even got to a stage where they ate their children, but we don’t pray for such in Nigeria. All Nigerians must pray hard to overcome this present challenge and I know that Go will restore and heal the land.”

The event marked the third district convocation tagged “Platform for Greater Works” and a sendoff service for Reverend Obadina who had once served as the district overseer.

In his remarks, the district overseer, Reverend Martins Olaomoju, acknowledged the impact of his predecessor: Reverend Obadina in the uplift of the church, while he noted that “Our calling has been so defined that we should not allow sentiments and elements of compromise to becloud our sense of judgment or to lose focus.”

In the same vein, the chairperson of this year’s convocation, Pastor (Mrs) Ogunsegha, stated the significance of the event was opportunity for the children of God to come together and give account of what they have done for the whole year, according to the rules and regulations of the Foursquare Church.