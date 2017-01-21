Nigerians must be committed to right values, says Osinbajo

The Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo has challenged Nigerians to be more committed to the right values and exhibit right attitude that would steer the ship of the country to greatness.

Osinbajo gave the charge on Friday at the 27th Annual Minister’s Leadership Conference held at the Men of Issachar Vision Incorporation, Olororo-Ojoo in Ibadan, Oyo State.

The vice president said hard work, Integrity and faithfulness are the principles of the gospel, and should be imbibed by all Nigerians.

His words: “The principle of the gospel has transformed countries in Europe, America and many others. These principles are hard work, integrity and faithfulness. Our people must have commitment to the right values. We must address the issue of integrity.

“Imagine, someone stole $2.5 million and the whole external reserve is just $30 billion. Yet, someone is clamouring for the return of corruption,” he querried.

The vice president, further stated that hard work was not negotiable as a principle and value, assured Nigerians of the nation’s prosperity.

Osinbajo who also attended the funeral service of the late Emeritus Professor Adedokun Adeyemi at the Christ Church, Mapo in Ibadan, added that the journey of the nation to prosperity was the Lord’s battle, saying the Lord will fight and win.

Osinbajo at the service described the deceased as his father, teacher, friend and mentor, saying he was a loving creature, who would be greatly missed.

“We will do ourselves more good loving our neighbours as we love ourselves. My late teacher lived an exemplary and fulfilled life,” he said.

Also, the Vicar of the church Venerable. Kehinde Aremu, said that the greatest change was death because it changes human condition.

Aremu, urged the people to live a life of no regret, stated that there was no chance for repentance after death.

“Whatever number of years spent on earth is little. Why don’t you spend it righteously to avoid your life been mortgaged.

“No amount of years spent on earth is better than the eternal. We came to the world empty handed and we will leave same way,” he said.

No contest about HEAVEN, check your ways.