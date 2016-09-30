_ap_ufes{"success":true,"siteUrl":"tribuneonlineng.com","urls":{"Home":"http://tribuneonlineng.com","Category":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/category/a-healthy-heart/","Archive":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/2016/09/","Post":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/court-adjourns-case-pdp-leadership-indefinitely/","Page":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/disclamer/","Attachment":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/?attachment_id=28112","Nav_menu_item":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/27896/","Acf":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/?acf=acf_add-banner"}}_ap_ufee

logo

    728x90-ad-1

Trending Now

Nigerian Ports, Harbours Authority Bill passes second reading at Senate

September 30, 2016 / : Ayodele Adesanmi - Abuja

The bill that would provide for the ownership, management and development of ports and harbours, on Thursday, passed the second reading at the Senate.

The central theme of the bill revolved around the efficient and more profitable management of the Nigerian Maritime space, as enunciated in Section 1, Sub-section 1, Paragraphs (a) to (d), of the proposed bill.

The bill, tagged:  “Nigerian Ports and Harbours Authority”, which was read for the first time on May 26, 2016, was sponsored by Senator Emmanuel Andy Uba of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from  Anambra South.

While presenting the lead debate, Senator  Uba,   said that the bill seeks to repeal  the Nigerian Ports Authority Act, Cap 126 LFN 2004 and  would equally establish the Nigerian Ports and Harbours Authority.

He said the bill, when it becomes law, would provide an appropriate institutional framework for the ownership, management, operation, development and control of ports and harbours, in a bid to ensure the integrity, efficiency and safety of  ports, based on the principles of accountability, competition, fairness and transparency.

According to him, the bill essentially encourages greater private sector participation in the maritime industry, through avenues for private investment in port infrastructure, provision of port services and facilities.

He added that when the bill becomes law, it  will transform this critical sector of the economy and as well promote internal and international trade,aimed at job creation, efficiency, productivity and improved service delivery.

REVEALLED! The Amazing 3-in-1 SOLUTION That Will Make You SATISFY Your WOMAN In BED... And Last AN HOUR Plus. CLICK Here For DETAILED INFO!
How A YORUBA BOY Earns Over N300,000 MONTHLY Working 2hrs Online Daily. CLICK HERE!
Click Here To See How I Permanently SOLVED My Premature Ejaculation And Also ENHANCED My Sex Performance Using A NATURAL Method With NO SIDE EFFECTS!
UROLOGY: Certified Cure For Prostate Enlargement, Prostatitis and Prostate Cancer!
Loading...

Top News

Latest News

SPONSORED:  How To Get FLAT Belly In Just 9 DAYS. CLICK HERE!

MY HUSBAND USED "THIS" AND LASTED 2HRS IN BED!. CLICK HERE!!!

Get 'Bigger' & Last 25Minutes+ In Bed With This Natural Solution. CLICK HERE!

REVEALED! 35 Businesses You Can Start Now With Little Or No Capital. CLICK HERE!

The Ọbafẹmi Awolọwọ Prize for Leadership 2016:  The Ọbafẹmi Awolọwọ Prize for Leadership is instituted by the Ọbafẹmi Awolọwọ Foundation on the basis of one of the major recommendations of its Special Dialogue on “Transformational Leadership and Good Governance: Lessons from the Awolọwọ Example”, held in July 2011. Read More.

Sponsored Article

Sponsored Articles

logo

THE OFFICIAL WEBSITE OF NIGERIAN TRIBUNE SPORTS

fb like

WordPress maintenance mode

Crime & Court

Business News