Nigerian newspapers made over N143bn on adverts in 10yrs —Report

A sum of N143.1 billion was said to have accrued, as advertising income, to newspapers doing business in Nigeria, over a period of ten years, despite the challenges operators in the sector had to grapple with during the said period.

A special edition of Mediafacts in the last 10 years, released by mediaReach OMD titled: mediafacts Nigeria 10 Year Trend Review (2006 to 2016), put advertising income for Newspapers in Nigeria at N143.1 billion between 2006 and December 2015, while revealing a wavy pattern that reached its peak in 2014 with N25 billion; and declined to 23.7 billion at the end of 2015.

The reports says that N4.4 billion advert income, recorded in 2006, moved up to N4.8 and N4.9 billion in 2007 and 2008 respectively, while the nation’s newspapers got N15.8 billion in 2009 and N16.5 billion in 2010.

The figure declined to N15.4 in 2011 and slipped further to N9.0 billion in 2012. The downward slope however changed in 2013 with an advert income of N18.5 billion and rose to its peak in 2014, hitting N25.8. The figure went down by N2.1billion in 2015 when the newspapers received N23.7 billion.

MediaReach OMD explained that the newspapers tend to mostly attract their highest advert patronage in the second and third quarters, with exception of 2013 and 2014, which had their highest spending in the fourth quarters of the year.

In terms of regional spending in the last ten years, the split is between Lagos and North, with Lagos constantly attracting the dominant share of advert spending year after year.

The product analysis however shows that Glo has consistently dominated the list of press advertising, rising steadily in the last three years to tie with Guaranty Trust Bank ahead of others while MTN currently occupies the third position.

But in terms of advertising expenditure across board, the TV medium consistently enjoyed the lion share of advert budget over the years, followed by the Out of Home (OOH) medium except for 2014 and 2015, when the print medium followed the leading TV medium.

The newspapers had however experienced the highest growth rate in terms of advert spends especially in the last three years.

For total advertising expenditure, the year 2013 enjoyed the highest spending with N103.8 billion, representing a marginal increase over year 2011 spending of N 102.8 billion. There was a decline in 2014 as compared to the high spending in 2013.