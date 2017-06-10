Nigerian Law School releases Bar exam results

The Nigerian Law School has released summary of the final examination results conducted from April 22 to 28.

The Director-General, Nigerian Law School, Mr Olarewaju Onadeko, (SAN), made this known in a statement on Saturday in Bwari, FCT.

He said that 2, 125 students participated at the examinations while 1,393 were successful.

According to him, candidates with conditional Pass are 196 while 596 failed.

A further breakdown of the results showed that candidates with Pass accounted for 65.6 per cent, those with conditional Pass represented 6. 4 per cent, while those who failed were 28 per cent.

Onadeko said that the ‘Call to the Bar’ ceremony for the successful candidates will hold on July 13 in Abuja.