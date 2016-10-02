THE General Evangelist of the Christ Apostolic Church (C.A.C), Prophet Samuel Kayode Abiara, has charged Nigerians not to relent in their prayers and support for the government in putting an end to the current economy recession and other challenges facing the country.

While felicitating with President Muhammadu Buhari and Nigerians on the 56th independence anniversary, Abiara told TribuneChurch on Friday that, “We need to thank God for everything, irrespective of our current situation or the challenges we are facing as a nation. We need to appreciate God for the grace to witness Nigeria at 56 in peace.”

He added that “People may query us on why we should rejoice, but it is important to thank God; especially for the gift of life and that Nigeria is still at peace. Every Nigerian irrespective of class or colour must thank God and pray for the country and also repent from sins; we should abstain from stealing and corruption.

“On our own part, we will continue to pray for people and the government. I am confident that Nigeria will not fall or fail because of its problems; I know that recession will not last long. God has really blessed Nigeria with good people that can give the country a facelift. I urge these people to do the needful to change the story of this nation for good.”