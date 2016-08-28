Nigeria will be among top 100 countries to do profitable business by 2019 —Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday in Nairobi, Kenya, assured that Nigeria would be one of the most attractive and easiest places of doing business in the world by 2019.

The President, in a statement issued in Abuja, was speaking at a plenary session on “Dialogue with the Private Sector” at the sixth Tokyo International Conference for African Development (TICAD VI) in Nairobi.

According to him, his administration is implementing policies and measures to create right and enabling environment for business and investors in Nigeria.

Nigeria is currently ranked 169 out of 189 countries by the World Bank, according to the Bank’s 2016 Ease of Doing Business report.

President Buhari told the session ,attended by several African leaders, Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and international business executives, that his administration’s vision and objective was to make Nigeria one of the top investment destinations in the world, within the shortest possible time.

“We believe government has a particular responsibility to create right and attractive environment for businesses and economic activities to thrive.

“In furtherance of this vision, we have launched the Presidential Enabling Environment Council, PEEC and Inter-Ministerial Council to oversee the efforts of government to remove various bottlenecks that stifle businesses and economic activities.

“This will create economic activities and the right enabling environment and investment climate in Nigeria.

“The secretariat will include strong private sector representation that would be led by experienced business professionals from the private sector,’’ he said.

The president maintained that his administration was committed to moving up Nigeria’s ranking of the World Bank’s ease of doing business index 20 places in first year and be in the top 100 within the next three years.