Nigeria needs inclusive govt to develop —Guobadia

The deputy vice-chancellor of the Benson Idahosa University (BIU), Professor Sam Guobadia, has said that Nigerian leaders at all levels of governance must promote an all-inclusive growth in charting a way forward for the country.

Prof Guobadia made this known at a leadership summit organised by a non-governmental organisation, Strategic Leadership Academy (SLA), in conjunction with Scripture Communication Network (SCN), at Benson Idahosa University.

The Professor of Economics further stated that “if our resources are adequately managed, it would affect us positively,” adding “that unemployment in the country has reached over 60 per cent.”

The summit, tagged “Audacity of Leadership,” also had as speakers, the President, Benson Idahosa University, Bishop F.E.B. Idahosa; Vice Chancellor of Igbinedion University, Prof Eghosa Osaghae; Zonal Coordinator, Church of God Mission, Rev Wale Ajayi; Convener of the summit, and Director of Academic planning, Dr Mark Ighile, among others.

In his welcome address, convener of the summit, Dr Mark Ighile, stated that the prevalent situation of things in the society necessitated the leadership summit and thus, the year’s theme.

Dr Ighile said “We are in a society where leaders know what to do but they don’t know how to do it, thus, you find them not being able to act in the truth.”

According to him, the summit was structured to emphasise on the audacity of leadership and the courage that must be injected into the phenomena and exercise of leadership.

He also added that the boldness inherent in leaders was expected to stir up the acting enterprise because it was possible to know what to do but not knowing how to go about it.

Dr Ighile further stated that the summit was of the philosophy that only audacious leaders could live their dreams.

On his part, the President, Benson Idahosa University, Bishop F.E.B. Idahosa, advised youth leaders, administrators, scholars and business executives to have a strong sense of conviction, stating that with such conviction, people would not ride on their decisions.

“Your dream cannot be imprisoned, all you can do is to give strength to your dream,” he stated, adding that “without audacity which is courage, leadership is useless.”

While speaking at the event, the zonal coordinator of Church of God Mission, Rev Wale Ajayi, strongly charged the audience to have courage in whatever they do. Rev Ajayi, who spoke on “The force of courage,” said that courage was a major ingredient for a successful and impactful leadership.

He further gave an allusion to the Bible on how Joshua displayed courage to become a successful leader. According to him, “it is knowledge that drives courage and it is the knowledge of God’s presence.”

Also speaking at the event, the Vice Chancellor, Igbinedion University, Prof Eghosa Osaghae, urged the youths never to give up their daily struggles, stating that audacity comes from being courageous and the ability to see the future.

Prof Osaghe, however, charged President Muhammadu Buhari to be audacious in his dealings, especially with matters that have to do with the economic affairs of the country.

Meanwhile, Strategic Leadership is a non-governmental organisation that is devoted to the establishment of leadership values in the society.