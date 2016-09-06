logo

Nigeria to increase trade with Iceland

September 06, 2016 / : Collins Nnabuife - Abuja

Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Audu Ogbe has reiterated Nigeria’s willingness and commitment to increase trade exchange and continued bilateral relations with Iceland.  The Minister also expressed Nigeria’s desire for improved balance of trade with Iceland.

The Minister stated this when he received, in his office, an Iceland delegation, led by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Mrs. Lilja Alfredsdottir.

The Minister welcomed partnership with Iceland in area of fish production, especially on post harvest loses in fishery.  He highlighted inadequate power supply as one of the challenges confronting fish production in Nigeria, as his Ministry looks forward to stabilizing the Niger Delta region for preservation of fish.

On some of the requests by Iceland, especially on duties paid on fish, Chief Audu Ogbe said his Ministry would liaise with the Ministry of Finance and get back to the delegation.  He also requested for contact list of private sector organizations in Nigeria, Iceland would want to relate with, so that his Ministry can open discussion with them.

Earlier, Iceland Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Mrs. Alfredsdottir requested for a total understanding of Nigeria’s needs, regarding commodity prices, in order to enhance trade between the two countries.  She also called for improved trade balance and exchange between Nigeria and Iceland.

She called for a formal mechanism between the two countries, as Iceland would like to explore available opportunities to improve export from Nigeria, in order to enhance trade balance between the two countries. She solicited for a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen trade relationship between the two countries.

As part of mechanism to reduce losses in domestic fish production, Mrs. Alfredsdottir hinted on the provision of solar system to reduce the challenge of power supply.

Latest News

