Nigeria in difficult, dangerous situation —Ademowo

October 16, 2016 Olayinka Olukoya-Abeokuta Latest News

The Bishop of Lagos Diocese, Anglican Communion, The Most Revd. (Dr) Adebola Ademowo, has said that Nigeria is in difficult and dangerous situation, insisting however, that the country is too great as a nation to shred into pieces based on nepotism and greed.

He said this on Saturday in his sermon at the thanksgiving service in honour of the Most Revd. (Dr) Olusina Fape,  the Archbishop of the Province of Lagos,  held at the Cathedral Church of St. Paul, Sagamu, Ogun State.

Ademowo, the Dean Emeritus, Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion), decried the present state of country, submitting that the country is  on dangerous and difficult situation.

He attributed personal aggrandisement, greed,  corrupt practices as some of the clogs in the wheel of progress of the country.

The cleric also pointed out Nigerians must inculcate the virtue of selflessness, fairness and justice for its overall development.

“We need to pray for divine intervention over Nigeria. Over 70 millions are living below poverty level. We are in a difficult and dangerous situation.

“We experienced insecurity,  killings,  kidnappings, unemployment, greed, avarice, insincerity and poverty. This country is too great to shred into pieces, all in the name of greed, corruption, nepotism and self-aggrandizement.

“In this country, we are lackadaisical. We drag our feet. Our future are growing in a prison environment. Pray more for our country, that there will be a turn around.

“There must be inculcation of restoration of values, virtues of truth, fairness, selflessness and justice,” he stated.

The service was attended by eminent Nigerians including the co-chairman of the African Newspapers of Nigeria, Publishers of Tribune titles, Dr. Olatokunbo Awolowo Dosumu; business mogul, Sir Kessington Adebutu; Chief Segun Osunkeye; Chief Ayo Adebanjo; Sir.  Olaniwun Ajayi and former governor of Ogun State,  Chief Gbenga Daniel.

Others include the House of Bishops, Chief Wole Olanipekun SAN; Dr. Erastus Akingbola; Honourable Ladi Adebutu; Professor Theopilus Ogunlesi; Chief Yemi Ogunbiyi; Chief Adeleke Adesina; Chief Oyedele, among many others.

