Nigeria can only develop, modernise its economy if… —FG

THE Federal Government, on Wednesday, said that Nigeria could only develop, modernise its economy and remain competitive, if it embraced both scientific and technological knowledge, hence, the reason why the nation must sustain the new direction of President Muhammadu Buhari -led administration .

It noted that the acquisition of knowledge and its deployment, has enabled many nations attained very high standard of living, while the neglect of same, has adversely affected both the living conditions of the people and the influence of such nations.

The Minister of Science and Technology, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu, said this while delivering a lecture tagged: “Role of science and technology in national development,” to participating students of the senior course 39/2016 of the Armed Forces Command and Staff College, Jaji, Kaduna, Kaduna State.

He said that his ministry has the wherewithal that would enable the nation’s security apparatus to build its capacity, improve intelligence, productivity and effectively secure the nation.

“Nigeria can make the difference, if we sustain the new direction which President Buhari-led administration is carefully planning for Nigeria to follow”.

In a statement issued and signed by the deputy director, Press, in the ministry, Mr Taye Akinyemi, a copy of which was made available to the Nigerian Tribune, in Abuja, quoted the minister, saying the ministry would help sharpen this new focus and strengthen the achievement of the goals, which this new direction seeks to accomplish.

Dr Onu recalled the peak of insurgency in the North East, when unknown flags were flown in local government headquarters in some states and the armed forces needed weapons to fight and defeat the insurgents.

“Even with cash at hand, we could not buy weapons. If we had invested in science and technology and establish our own defence industry, we would not have been confronted with that level of embarrassment.

“It is also very important for us never to forget that hardly can any nation give to another, its best weapons and military equipment. Whatever any nation can sell to us, it must be clear in our minds that such nations have ways they can render such weapon ineffective in case of conflicts, involving us that are against their national interest.

He noted that his ministry, working closely with the Ministry of Defence, could do a lot in helping the nation meeting many of its defence needs, adding the nation‘s armed forces, noted for gallantry and patriotism, should be ready to use made-in-Nigeria goods and services.

so as to help grow the economy, improve productivity and competitiveness, create wealth for the people, reduce poverty and create jobs,