Nigeria is in bondage, God will deliver it soon —Prophet Hezekiah

Founder of Christ Apostolic Church, Canaan land, Prophet Hezekiah Oluboye Oladeji, recently spoke with newsmen about sundry issues. SAM NWAOKO provides excerpts.

What is the role of the church in today’s world?

Part of such role is what this church, Christ Apostolic Church, Canaan land, is doing, and that includes preaching the gospel to the world, opening the eyes of the multitude to the ways of God, leading them in godly paths, making people return to God and do His will, making them give their lives to Jesus Christ and preaching the truth to leaders.

Is there still evangelism in the church today?

Yes. There is still serious evangelism. As a matter of fact, we are doing massive evangelism in the Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) and this church, Canaan Land. We enjoin all men of God to follow biblical instruction which states that those who have been saved should endeavour to also bring others to salvation. Evangelism starts from your immediate family: your spouse, your children, friends, brothers and sisters and your parents. If we do this, the gospel will, in no time, spread across the world and evil deeds would be eradicated.

What good does the true prayers do for the nation?

The Bible says the fervent prayers of the righteous availeth much. It says true prayers reaches God like a sweet smelling offering unto God. True prayers elevate a nation. I enjoin all men of God to endeavour to pray for our nation because a nation under captivity needs the fervent prayers of the righteous. I pray that God will deliver this nation from all its captivity.

You entitled the sixth edition of the yearly ‘Total Deliverance’ programme of your church, ‘Taking the Prey from the Mighty.’ Why?

In the Holy Bible, Israel was rescued from the powerful, from Goliath. Whenever Goliath arose, they would all flee from him. And because of this, they trained their men for war. In spite of all this, they could not conquer their enemy. But one day, God raised someone, David, to conquer David. Nigeria is in a bondage now, and I believe strongly that very soon, God will deliver Nigeria from this palpable fear and from the powers holding us captive. The programme has to do with all individuals and the nation as a whole. It’s true we can reclaim what has been forcefully taken by the evil powers. God will deliver Nigeria from this current bondage. God has revealed that this nation would be delivered from some mighty ones very soon, but we all have to pray and fast fervently. We must be very watchful and also submit to God. We must dedicate our life to God. All hands must be on deck in this direction. All men of God who are sure of their calling, all market men and women, civil servants, artisans, and all citizens, do not be afraid. We will soon salvage this nation from the mighty ones holding it captive.

What kind of bondage is Nigeria under?

One is that the powers of darkness have not made us realise that being closer to God is the way out of our present predicament. When the Israelites strayed from God by worshiping idols, God released them into the hands of their enemies who preyed on them. But when the Israelities retraced their steps and returned to God, God also delivered them from their captivity. If a nation is in bondage like we are presently, you would see that no one would say the truth anymore. No one would fear God and many would follow their vain desires. We must return to God and be truthful and have the fear of God. For that is what can elevate our nation. We must realise that this country is not an inheritance of just one set of people. Some have come and gone, others will still come and go. This land doesn’t belong to just anyone but to all of us and particularly our future generation, even yet unborn.

There is widespread hunger in the land. What is your advice for the leaders?

All the challenges Nigerians are facing are as a result of the bondage foisted on us by the powers of darkness. If a nation is in captivity, it would not tread the right path. Once God delivers us from this bondage, our eyes will be opened to the right and godly path that leads to El Dorado.

Tell us more about this programme and what development the church has brought to this community?

The Total Deliverance 2016 programme holds at the headquarters of the Christ Apostolic Church, Canaan land, in Garage Olode, Ife-South Local Government Area of Osun State. The presence of the church has brought development to this town, Garage Olode. I encourage all men of God who are sure of their calling to be steadfast and not waiver. I say this because the present suffering is a pointer to the glory of the near future. I invite everyone to be part of this great gathering entitled: ‘Taking the Prey from the Mighty.’

Churches are spreading but it also seems that true salvation is dwindling, why?

This is because many of us who have been called by God have derailed. God has one attitude that I know: If He calls you for a job and you refuse to do it well, He can call four other people or more to replace you on the same assignment. Today, God has been calling some youths because He knows some elderly ones are already derailing. God’s work cannot be destroyed, it’s the people called that can derail. He said until we spread the gospel across the world, the end would not come, this end can be interpreted in many ways, the end to suffering, oppression, spiritual captivity and all that. True and faithful love of God and a godly life is true evangelism.

Many today cannot evangelize because their life is not an example to others, their life is not godly to the extent that men would listen to their evangelism and be convinced. By God’s grace, not in too far a distant, Nigeria will be out of the woods. God has convinced me and I have observed and felt so. Today, we have become enlightened such that corruption can easily be tamed. My advice to our leaders is that every allocation sent to all levels of government must always be made public so that everyone will know and be able to monitor the use of the money.