Nigeria blessed with human capital —Bishop Akinfenwa

The Bishop of Ibadan Diocese (Anglican Communion), Most Reverend Joseph Akinfenwa, on Sunday, said that the nation was blessed with critical human capital development, just as he flayed those who predicted that the country will not exist as a nation by 2016, saying that God has proven them wrong.

Bishop Akinfenwa said this as part of his message to mark the 56th Independence Day anniversary and the inauguration of new Diocesan evangelists as well as corporate communion services, held at St Mary’s Anglican Church, Oluyole Estate, Ibadan.

“As a people, we must collectively unite on issues of equity and justice. It is good that the current Federal Government is committed to fighting corruption. The current administration should continue in that direction.

“The people should unite and support the current leadership.”

He, however, said that fighting the scourge of corruption should not be limited to financial activities, but should equally be directed to other facets of human endeavour that had destroyed the image of the nation since the attainment of political independence.

The Bishop lamented the high rate of exchange; cost of essential commodities, retrenchment of workers in organisations, high cost of education, inability of government at all levels to pay workers as well as kidnapping of innocent people for ransom, among others.

While paying glowing tributes to the founding fathers of the nation for bequeathing an enduring legacy for generation yet unborn at independence era, as well as not compromising their integrity, he said that every independence anniversary reminds us as individuals, the potentials of the nation as the giant of Africa, adding that there was no reason why the nation should not progress.

We need to remind ourselves of the words of God, as righteousness exalts a nation as we mark the 56th anniversary, Nigeria is sick but God will heal it,” he said.

While cautioning the Federal Government on the sales of critical national assets, he said that the neglect of the youth by successive administration portends a great danger for the nation and advised the current administration to respond positively to the yearnings and aspirations of the youth, adding that that was the main reason why criminal activities pervaded the entire nation.