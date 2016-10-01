Nigeria @ 56: PDP congratulates Buhari

THE Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has congratulated the President Muhammadu Buhari’s government and Nigerians on the occasion of the nation’s 56th Independence anniversary.

The Party urged the All Progressives Congress (APC) to close ranks with major stakeholders in the country in order to move the nation forward.

In a statement issued by the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Prince Dayo Adeyeye, in Abuja on Saturday, the party observed that the cooperation and contribution of all was needed at this time in the nation’s development.

In the statement entitled: “Nigeria @ 56: What Now To Celebrate,” the PDP said: “Most importantly, we celebrate our fathers and all those who fought and are still fighting to keep the oneness and unity of this great country, Nigeria. May our flag continue to hoist!

“On the other hand, the cooperation and contributions of all citizens are required at this time to move the nation forward from the present precarious situation; and we wish to once again urge the APC administration to close ranks with all major stakeholders in the country with a view to bringing to bear, the ideals, vision and mission of those who fought for the independence of our great nation, Nigeria.”

In its address to the members of the PDP, the statement read, “to our numerous party members and teeming supporters nationwide, we pray them to remain confident in the National Caretaker Committee under the leadership of Senator Ahmed Mohammed Makarfi.

“We are committed as ever loyal party men and women in delivering on the mandate of the national convention in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, to re-discover our party.

“Equally, we call on our members and supporters to remain undaunted in the face of the ongoing distractions within the party hierarchy and we promise that all issues will be resolved soonest.”