Niger Delta varsity ends 4-month strike

August 28, 2016 / : Austin Ebipade-Yenagoa

The Bayelsa State-owned Niger Delta University (NDU), Wilberforce Island, has called off its four-month old strike.

It also announced that the institution would resume for academic work on  September 5, while students are expected to arrive school on the September 2.

This was contained in a press statement signed by the acting Registrar, Mrs. Effua Berepubo, and made available to journalists in Yenagoa, the state capital.

The institution, it was learnt, embarked on strike to press home its demand on the payment of four months unpaid salaries.

The situation was delayed because the entreaties made by the government to pay 50 percent salary owing to the fall in the state’s allocation from the centre were rejected by the lecturers.

In a statement issued by Mr. Daniel Iworiso Markson, after a stakeholders meeting of the organised labour and the state chapter of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), lecturers in the inter.

