Niger Delta militants threaten to launch deadlier operation, warn Army, oil multinationals

Fast-rising notorious militant group in the Niger Delta, the Niger Delta Greenland Justice Mandate (NDGJM) has, again, issued a threatening notice to the Nigerian Army and oil multinationals, asking them to “watch out for the next big statement, ” that’ll “shake your imagination.”

The threat is coming barely three days after the oil-facilities-destroyibg members of the Niger Delta Avengers (NDA) resumed hostilities, destroying the money-spinning Bonny Crude Oil Trunk delivery line in Rivers State.

Spokesperson of the group, General Aldo Agbalaja, made the threat in a statement made available to journalists on Monday in Warri, Delta State.

In the statement entitled: “A Notice to Oil Multinationals,” electronically circulated, NDGJM said it would soon launch a deadlier Phase II operation named ‘Operation Hammurabi Code’ that’ll replace its ongoing ‘Operation Crocodile Tears’ in the creeks.

The group, which mocked the Niger Delta Avengers (NDA) for falling to the antics of the FG on the proposed dialogue, warned that until it sees a genuine step taken by the Federal Government in addressing perceived prolonged injustices against the region, the “war” will persist.

“The chickens seem to be coming home to roost now, the truth is dawning on blacklegs that working to shortchange their people will always backfire.

“When the Niger Delta Greenland Justice Mandate said we were out to draw it to the last with the oppressors, some snickered and bluffed, their indignation became most annoying when those pretenders called Avengers gave life to our prediction and announced a ceasefire.

“Now they are all coming back to the basics, falling back in line after seeing, first hand, that we have been right all along about the Nigerian federal government; it is a corrupt system that should never be trusted.

“Until we see a sincere and genuine step towards a just and equitable mending of the injustices of all the years past done to our people, this war shall persist and we can guarantee that they cannot win this one, even if they get all the world’s arsenal assembled behind them.

“Operation Crocodile Tears is the mildest of what the world should expect from us, by the time we initiate the phase II and get started with ‘Operation Hammurabi Code’ only God knows what will then become of these plains called Nigeria.

“Therefore, we encourage the oil Multinational companies to continue with rat-like infestation of our lands and their trust in the force of arms, as provided to them by the Nigerian military, they already know how much it has protected their assets, by now they know who governs the nooks and crannies of the Niger Delta, especially in the upland.

:The Niger Delta Greenland Justice Mandate has been careful not to be the initiator of blood spilling, as a matter of fact, our various strike forces have severally come in contact with men of the Nigerian army, but have been restrained from drawing the first blood,” it disclosed.

The group also warned authorities of the Nigerian Armed Forces to heed calls for the de-militarisation of the region, adding that it might soon lead to armed confrontation.

“However, we are using this medium to warn the Nigerian armed forces to properly advise their leadership; militarisation of our region can only lead to an avoidable armed confrontation and if this happens, we swear by the gods and ancestors of our lands, we shall ensure it is a long and tedious campaign that the nigerian state will forever regret.

“We want to commend the brilliant performance of the Opudo Strike Team, it has shown the reward of quality training and the usefulness of commitment to a just course.

“We are also alerting the ‘Akuma Strike Team’ to prepare to be unlocked, the campaign is about to get intense.

“If the Nigerian government and its multinational oil company allies will not hesitate to use falsehood and deception to perpetuate injustice, the Niger Delta Greenland Mandate will not fail in its duty to demand justice and demand it forcefully.

“We are hereby serving a notice to the oil multinational companies and their army of defense to watch out for the next big statement, it shall shake your imaginations,” NDGJM, which had claimed responsibility for the bombing of some oil installations in the upland part of Delta State,