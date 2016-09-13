logo

    728x90-ad-1

Trending Now

NIFOR, PZ Wilmar sign MoU on oil palm industry rebirth

September 13, 2016 / : Collins Nnabuife-Abuja

THE Nigeria Institute of Oil Palm Research (NIFOR) and PZ Wilmar have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to revamp the oil palm industry  and restore lost glory of the country in the global map and rating of leading palm oil producing countries.

The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Chief Audu Ogbeh, signed on behalf of the federal government while Chairman, PZ Wilmar, Chief Kola Jamodu, signed on behalf of his company.

Ogbeh who was delighted over the development promised government support for the successful implementation of the MoU and said the ministry will make its contribution towards the project.

He said: “We are very proud of you. We look forward to seeing ourselves not just achieving self sufficiency in palm oil production but meet the demand of the rest of the world soon.

“We were there before, we weren’t serious and lost our position but the potential has not disappeared. We are always here to support in any way we can. We will come on a visit in early part of October to your plantation.”

“We are very proud of you. We look forward to seeing ourselves not just achieving self sufficiency in Palm oil production but meet the demand of the rest of the world soon.”

Top News




Latest News

SPONSORED:  How To Get FLAT Belly In Just 9 DAYS. CLICK HERE!

Get 'Bigger' & Last 25Minutes+ In Bed With This NATURAL Solution. CLICK HERE!

Lose 14kg in 3Weeks With NAFDAC APPROVED NATURAL Solution!. CLICK HERE!

The Ọbafẹmi Awolọwọ Prize for Leadership 2016:  The Ọbafẹmi Awolọwọ Prize for Leadership is instituted by the Ọbafẹmi Awolọwọ Foundation on the basis of one of the major recommendations of its Special Dialogue on “Transformational Leadership and Good Governance: Lessons from the Awolọwọ Example”, held in July 2011. Read More.

logo

THE OFFICIAL WEBSITE OF NIGERIAN TRIBUNE SPORTS

fb like

WordPress maintenance mode

Crime & Court

Business News