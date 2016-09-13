NIFOR, PZ Wilmar sign MoU on oil palm industry rebirth

THE Nigeria Institute of Oil Palm Research (NIFOR) and PZ Wilmar have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to revamp the oil palm industry and restore lost glory of the country in the global map and rating of leading palm oil producing countries.

The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Chief Audu Ogbeh, signed on behalf of the federal government while Chairman, PZ Wilmar, Chief Kola Jamodu, signed on behalf of his company.

Ogbeh who was delighted over the development promised government support for the successful implementation of the MoU and said the ministry will make its contribution towards the project.

He said: “We are very proud of you. We look forward to seeing ourselves not just achieving self sufficiency in palm oil production but meet the demand of the rest of the world soon.

“We were there before, we weren’t serious and lost our position but the potential has not disappeared. We are always here to support in any way we can. We will come on a visit in early part of October to your plantation.”

