Newly-wed woman dies in Lagos mudslide 2 weeks after marriage

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) said that three persons, a male and two females, including Faisa, aged 24, were trapped under the mud but the other two were rescued alive.

The General Manager of LASEMA, Michael Akindele, said in his report that the agency received a distress call through the emergency toll free line 112/767 at about 10.54 a.m.

“The report was of mudslide on illegal shanties around Kuata Area by Amara Olu Street, Mechanic Village, Agidingbi in Ikeja.

“Three persons were discovered trapped under the mud.

“The agency’s Emergency Response Team (ERT) were able to rescue two people (a male and a female), while one adult female lost her life and the body was recovered,’’ the report said.

“The ERT and men of the Nigerian Police from Alausa Division, Rapid Response Squad and the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence, LASAMBUS, NEMA, were on ground for the recovery operation.’’

The general manager said that the area was a wetland and a buffer zone which was not habitable for human settlement.

“The Lagos State Government has been sensitising people staying in flood-prone and wetlands to vacate such areas to avert loss of lives, especially during this rainy season,’’ Akindele said.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Commissioner, Ministry of the Environment, Dr Babatunde Adejare and the Commandant, NSCDC Lagos State Command, Mr Tajudeen Balogun were also at the scene for rescue operation.