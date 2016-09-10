logo

New hair trend: Brazilian wool braids

September 10, 2016 / : Olivia Agwuloun

Yarn braid extensions have recently become one of the favourite hairstyles for ladies in Nigeria and other parts of the world.

Also known as Brazilian wool, this newest hair trend is the new version of the thread-like braids extensions. Unlike the regular wool; the Brazilian wool is silky, soft in texture and lightweight.

Even though the prices of imported weaves and hair extensions are on the increase, Brazilian wool is quite affordable. With just N500, you can buy three bundles of different colours. For crotchet braids, yarn twists or Bob Marley braids, Brazilian wool is the answer!

