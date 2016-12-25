_ap_ufes{"success":true,"siteUrl":"tribuneonlineng.com","urls":{"Home":"http://tribuneonlineng.com","Category":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/category/a-healthy-heart/","Archive":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/2016/12/","Post":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/lagos-reform-waste-management-system-2017/","Page":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/newsletter-signup/","Attachment":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/uk-police-clears-prof-alexia-thomas-fraud-allegations/pro-thomas/","Nav_menu_item":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/43822/"}}_ap_ufee
Trending Now

We need religious harmony to make progress —Mark

December 25, 2016 Ayodele Adesanmi - abuja Latest News

The immediate  past President of the Senate, Senator David Mark, has canvassed for religious tolerance in the country, saying that it will be the antidote to the occasional conflicts.

Senator Mark, in his goodwill message to Nigerians to commemorate this year’s Christmas celebration, stressed that religious harmony, peace and unity “are the needed ingredients for development to thrive.”

Mark, in a statement signed by his media aide, Paul Mumeh, told religious leaders across board to preach the message of peace, unity and good neighborliness to make the society a better and safer place for all.

He urged Christian faithful to imbibe the teachings of Jesus Christ, chief of which are sacrifice, love, prayer and forgiveness no matter the odds.

Mark particularly reminded Christians not to allow the central message of sacrifice, forgiveness and love to be lost in the euphoria of merriment, pointing out that more than ever before, Nigeria needed prayer and perseverance to overcome its socio- economic challenges.

REVEALLED! The Amazing 3-in-1 SOLUTION That Will Make You SATISFY Your WOMAN In BED... And Last AN HOUR Plus. CLICK Here For DETAILED INFO!
Are You A 1-MInute MAN?, End PREMATURE EJACULATION And SMALL MANHOOD Naturally, In 1 Click!
How To Find Out If Your Husband, Wife , Boyfriend, Girlfriend Is Cheating On You
Click Here To See How I PERMANENTLY Solved My Premature Ejaculation And Also Enhanced My Sex Performance Using A NATURAL Method With NO SIDE EFFECTS!

Copyright © 2016 | Tribune Online