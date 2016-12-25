We need religious harmony to make progress —Mark

The immediate past President of the Senate, Senator David Mark, has canvassed for religious tolerance in the country, saying that it will be the antidote to the occasional conflicts.

Senator Mark, in his goodwill message to Nigerians to commemorate this year’s Christmas celebration, stressed that religious harmony, peace and unity “are the needed ingredients for development to thrive.”

Mark, in a statement signed by his media aide, Paul Mumeh, told religious leaders across board to preach the message of peace, unity and good neighborliness to make the society a better and safer place for all.

He urged Christian faithful to imbibe the teachings of Jesus Christ, chief of which are sacrifice, love, prayer and forgiveness no matter the odds.

Mark particularly reminded Christians not to allow the central message of sacrifice, forgiveness and love to be lost in the euphoria of merriment, pointing out that more than ever before, Nigeria needed prayer and perseverance to overcome its socio- economic challenges.