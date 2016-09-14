Ndokwa community gets new traditional ruler

A retired teacher, Michael Omoefe Enueme, has been installed as the new Agadagba of Adiai Kingdom in Ndokwa East Local Government Area of Delta State.

He succeeds Obi Thompson Enuesike, who lost his life four years ago in a boat mishap in 2012.

The installation ceremony of the Agadagba was performed on Monday, September 12, 2016 by the Okpala-Uku and former regent, Igwe Ase Eke, at Agadagba’s palace, Adiai Obiaka.

While noting that the newly installed Agadagba is the choice of Umunkwo royal family, the Okpala-Uku advised him to lead the four communities in his kingdom: Adiai Obiaka, Obiofu, Utu and Utuechi (spread across Delta and Rivers states) with the fear of God, praying that his reign would attract development to the kingdom.

The Okpala-Uku also appealed to Ndokwa East Traditional Rulers and the state governor to recognise Obi Enueme, as the rightful Agadagba by presenting him with the staff of office.

Also speaking, the Chairman of Adiai Community, Mr. Sunday Onarudu, Chief David Etugbo and John Ikpide appealed to the federal and state governments to save Adiai which is at the verge of being eroded into River Niger.

It will be recalled that the entire community was submerged during the 2015 flood, alongside St. Paul’s Anglican Church, the only primary school in the community and virtually every house, including the palace of the Late Agadagba.