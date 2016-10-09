NDLEA seizes N10.7bn illicit drugs, arrests 7 suspects in Edo

The Edo State command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has confiscated illicit drugs valued at over N10.7 billion in Benin.

The state commander of the agency, Mr Buba Wakawa, told the News Agency of Nigeria on Friday in Benin that seven suspects were arrested in connection with the seizure.

Wakawa, who gave a rundown of the command’s achievements during the third quarter of 2016, said the seven suspects were arrested with 34.2 kilogrammes of Methamphetamine.

He described Methamphetamine as more dangerous and harmful than cocaine, adding that it was not commonly known to ordinary people on the street.

According to him, the confiscated drug has a street value of about $700,000 per kilogramme, which translates to $23.9 million for the 34.2 kg confiscated.

The commander also put the estimated value of the siezed drug at about N10.7 billion.

He disclosed that the suspects, who concealed the substance in 102 cartons of HP computer printer cartridges, were arrested on September 24, on Lagos- Benin-Asaba Expressway.

Wakawa disclosed that the command also arrested 69 other suspects during the period under review for alleged drug trafficking.

He said that nine out of the 69 suspected drug traffickers were women, adding that two had been charged to court.

Wakama said that the total narcotic confisticated during the period weigh up to 2, 156.1 kilogrammes.

He listed the drugs to include 1, 911 kilogrammess of Indian hemp, 34.2 kilogrammes of Methamphetamine, 3.5 grammes of cocaine, 129 kilogrammes of Tramadol and 82 kilogrammes of Diazepam.

The NDLEA commander added that 11.514 hectares of carnabbis sativa were destroyed during the period under review and five vehicles impounded.

According to him, the command currently has 162 pending cases in various courts in the state and had couselled 32 drug addicts.